Pat Cummins-Travis Head unheard of in Australia? Cricket stars go unrecognised in their own country

Cricket is a sport that runs in the veins and hearts of Indians. While cricket is undoubtedly loved in the nation, the sport also has a rich history in Australia. With the Australian cricket team winning their sixth Cricket World Cup title in 2023, they have further cemented their legacy as one of the most dominant forces in the sport's history. Despite that, several Australians fail to recognise forces such as Pat Cummins and Travis Head. Many Australians were unable to identify Pat Cummins and Travis Head in a viral video.

An X video going viral shows a man asking people if they have heard of Pat Cummins and Travis Head. To his question, a considerable number of people say that they haven't heard of the players before. While asking people, a woman says that she has only heard of Bret Lee from the Australian cricket team and has no idea of others. At the end of the video, when the man asks another person if they have heard of Pat Cummins or Virat Kohli, the person says they are unaware of the Australian player; however, they are well aware of Kohli. (Also Read: Pat Cummins explores Delhi with family, people can’t handle his son’s cuteness)

Watch the video here:

This video was shared on August 10. Since being posted, it has gained more than five lakh views. The share also has over 5,600 likes, and the numbers are only increasing. Numerous people took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions. (Also Read: Pat Cummins dances to Bollywood song: ‘Ambani pre-wedding performances are going out of hand’)

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "Cricket is loved in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan."

Another X user, Jitendr Singh, said, "Seriously like they people know about Virat Kohli but don't know about their own players."

"But they are still doing best in sports!" commented user Jaywardhan Shinde.

A fourth added, "There is a saying in Australia that the second most important post after PM is their Cricket Captain. Very surprising to see so many haven't heard of Pat Cummins."