 Pat Cummins dances to Bollywood song: 'Ambani pre-wedding performances are going out of hand'
Friday, May 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Pat Cummins dances to Bollywood song: ‘Ambani pre-wedding performances are going out of hand’

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 10, 2024 12:31 PM IST

A video of Australian cricketer Pat Cummins dancing to a Bollywood song has taken over X. The video has left many amused.

A video of Australian cricketer Pat Cummins dancing his heart out to a Bollywood song was shared on X. The video shows him trying a few dance moves along with other dancers. His video has reminded people of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities involving performances from different celebrities, including Rihanna.

The image shows Australian cricketer Pat Cummins dancing to a Bollywood song. His video has gone viral. (X/@bilateral_bully)
The image shows Australian cricketer Pat Cummins dancing to a Bollywood song. His video has gone viral. (X/@bilateral_bully)

“Pat Cummins dancing to a Bollywood song wasn't on my bingo card,” wrote an X user while sharing the video. In the video, Pat Cummins is seen dressed in a casual outfit. He grooves to Shahid Kapoor’s song Lal Peeli Akhiyan from Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya.

Also Read: Woman dances to Khalasi in office, people have a lot to say about her colleagues’ reactions

Take a look at the dance video:

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 3.2 lakh views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also collected nearly 3,900 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did X users say about this video of Pat Cummins?

“Ambani pre-wedding performances are going out of hand,” joked an X user.

“David Warner now Cummins, SRH making them more Indian than Australians,” joked another.

“Rehearsal for Ambani wedding in July?” asked a third.

Also Read: Bride’s recreation of childhood dance with brother reminds people of Monica and Ross from Friends

“Pay Cummins is the new David Warner?” wrote a fourth, referencing how Warner often shared dance and lip-syncing videos on Indian songs. He recently appeared in an ad with director SS Rajamouli.

Pat Cummins made his test debut at 18, and over the years, he became one of the best players in the world. He is presently the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the ongoing IPL 2024.

What are your thoughts on this dance video? Did it make you want to groove, too?

