News / Trending / Bride's recreation of childhood dance with brother reminds people of Monica and Ross from Friends

Bride’s recreation of childhood dance with brother reminds people of Monica and Ross from Friends

ByTrisha Sengupta
Feb 27, 2024 07:01 AM IST

A bride recreated a dance routine with her brother from their childhood. The clip reminded people of Monica and Ross from Friends.

A video of a bride recreating a dance routine that she performed as a child was shared on social media. The heartwarming video shows the bride and her brother dancing to the song Ab To Forever and replicating the dance step-by-step the way they did about 15 years ago.

The image shows a bride dancing with her brother which reminded people of Monica and Ross from Friends. (Instagram/@shreyasavlachoreography)
The image shows a bride dancing with her brother which reminded people of Monica and Ross from Friends. (Instagram/@shreyasavlachoreography)

Mumbai-based dancer Shreya Savla shared the video on Instagram. She wrote, “15 years later and they are still the same” and added that the video shows the brother-sister duo - Bhavika Chhabria Biswas and Deep Chhabria.

The video opens to show a split screen. One part of the screen shows the bride with her brother. The other part shows their dance from over a decade ago. Throughout the video, they are seen recreating each move with perfection all the while sporting beautiful smiles on their faces.

Take a look at this dance video that will leave you with a smile too:

The video was shared three days ago. Since then, the clip has collected nearly 3.7 million views. The share has also prompted people to post varied reactions. While the video left some happy, others were reminded of a brother-sister character duo, Ross and Monica, from the famous sitcom Friends. In one of the episodes on the show, the siblings perform a dance routine that they used to do as kids.

What did Instagram users say about this dance video of the siblings?

“The audacity of baby brothers to grow taller than you,” joked an Instagram user. “So adorable real-life Monica and Ross,” added another. “Monica and Ross is that you,” commented a third. “Nothing changed, just the heights exchanged,” chimed in a fourth. “You guys have something to cherish for life,” joined a fifth. “This is the sweetest thing I have seen in a while,” wrote a sixth.

What are your thoughts on this video of the brother and sister recreating a dance routine from their childhood? Did the video remind you of Friends characters Monica and Ross too?

