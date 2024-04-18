‘Pause before you punch’: Anand Mahindra tells Sanjiv Kapoor who slammed him for Mumbai vs Dubai flood post

Industrialist Anand Mahindra responded to Jet Airways ex-CEO designate Sanjiv Kapoor's note on X (formerly Twitter), in which the latter called out the Mahindra Group chief over a post on the flooding in Dubai. Sanjiv Kapoor (R) had responded to a post by Anand Mahindra (R) on Dubai flood.

Mahindra, 68, had compared Dubai’s situation with Mumbai, and Kapoor termed it an “incorrect analogy”.

Re-sharing a video of the flooded UAE city, Mahindra on Tuesday wrote on X, “Nope. Not Mumbai. Dubai.”

Aviation veteran Sanjiv Kapoor, who is currently with Saudi Arabia's national carrier Saudia as its advisor, had reacted to the post, implying that Mahindra had mocked Dubai for its handling of the rain and flood crisis.

“Incorrect analogy. Dubai was not built for such heavy rains - rains that would flood most cities. A better analogy would be if it suddenly snowed heavily in Bombay, which was obviously not built to handle snow at all. Would people in snowy Oslo mock Bombay?” Kapoor wrote in his first post.

Later, he retracted saying “mocking” may not have been the right usage.

“Ok, upon re-reading the post, maybe it is not mocking Dubai. However, the point remains that Dubai was not built for heavy rains, no matter what the source of the rain (seeding, etc.)," he said.

"It would be impractical to build cities to handle any extreme weather scenario, however unlikely.”

On Thursday, Anand Mahindra reacted to Kapoor's posts, putting forth his point of view.

“I’m glad you subsequently retracted your comment implying that I was mocking Dubai, Sanjiv,” he wrote on X, adding that the only purpose of his post was to highlight how atypical the story and rainy weather was for Dubai.

“I recommend that it’s always good to pause before you punch, reflect before you react,” he said.

Read Anand Mahindra's post on X here:

Unprecedented rain and storm in Dubai and other parts of the UAE this week wreaked havoc across the busiest city in the Middle East, inundating streets and causing widespread disruption to daily life. Schools were closed and companies asked employees to work remotely.