'Paying crores for holes in wall': Mumbai woman's video on skyscrapers sparks debate
A Mumbai woman's viral reel calling homes “holes in the wall” sparked debate on overcrowding, migration and real estate.
A Mumbai woman’s video showing rows of towering residential buildings and commenting on the city’s growing population has sparked a debate online about migration, real estate and urban planning.
In the Instagram reel, user Jayantika filmed construction activity around her and pointed to multiple high-rise blocks. She noted that there were “easily around a thousand people living in that block alone,” with another thousand likely to occupy a new tower under construction. She said that the view made her realise “how overcrowded Mumbai really is”.
Criticising the steep cost of housing, she remarked that people were “paying crores and crores of rupees for just a hole in the wall” - a statement that quickly caught the internet’s attention.
The clip has garnered nearly 2 million views and more than 32,000 likes.
As the video gained traction, a section of users began attacking her, accusing her of being a migrant with no right to comment on the city’s culture or real-estate landscape. Several even urged her to “go back” to her hometown.
Responding to the hostility, Jayantika clarified her roots. “Guys, stop telling me to ‘go back’. I’m a Maharashtrian from Mumbai, for god’s sake. This is my ‘back’,” she wrote.
(Also Read: ‘Full-time content creator’ reveals jaw-dropping rent for 2BHK in Mumbai)
Social media reactions
Not everyone agreed with her assessment of Mumbai’s housing crisis. One user argued, “No, you aren’t paying crores for a hole in the wall. You are paying crores to live in a city that gives unparalleled opportunities. If you haven’t secured that opportunity, life will be hell for you. This city is for the people who want to make it big and have the drive to achieve the heights in their life.”
Others, however, defended her observations and said they reflected deeper economic contradictions. “This is not a population problem, this is a distribution problem,” one comment read, blaming affluent buyers for hoarding property and turning housing into long-term rental assets.
Another user echoed the affordability concern, writing, “It is literally crores of rupees for a pocket of air. No land value.”
Some commenters broadened the discussion to infrastructure and urban expansion. “Need other cities to develop. Mumbai is fully saturated,” one person wrote, while another said migration was “getting out of hands” in a city with limited housing space and strained transport systems.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More