‘People are earning more but losing peace’: Techie explains why life in Tier 1 cities is mentally draining

A techie on X has sparked a conversation after sharing a candid post on the realities of living in Tier 1 cities. Taking to X, the man, identified as Aditya, said that while life in big cities may appear exciting from the outside, the everyday reality can be far more difficult. A techie shared how Tier 1 cities offered growth, but also tested people with loneliness, burnout and pressure. (Representational image/Unsplash)

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“Life in Tier 1 cities looks exciting from outside only, but reality is very different,” he wrote in his post. He went on to list the advantages of living in such cities, including “better jobs and salaries, more opportunities, fast lifestyle, networking and exposure, better cafes, malls, nightlife and infrastructure, startup and tech culture.”

However, Aditya said the drawbacks often begin to affect people slowly. “But the cons are slowly eating people,” he wrote, pointing to issues such as “extremely high rents, 2 to 3 hours daily traffic, pollution everywhere, loneliness despite millions of people, mental stress and burnout, expensive lifestyle, no work life balance, people staying away from family, small rooms for huge rents, constant competition and pressure.”

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‘People are earning more, but losing peace’ In his post, Aditya said that higher salaries and better professional opportunities do not always translate into a better quality of life. “People are earning more, but many are losing peace, health and time in the process,” he wrote.

He added, “Tier 1 cities give growth, but they also test your mental strength every single day.”

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