People are in love with this ‘elusive golden floor frog’. See adorable pics
Is it cute? Yes. Is it lovely? Yes? Is it a doggo? No! It’s an ‘elusive golden floor frog’ pretending to be a pooch. And, pictures of this adorable creature, shared on the official Instagram profile of WeRateDogs, are now winning people over. There is a possibility that they will leave you with a smile too.
“We only rate dogs. This is the Elusive Golden Floor Frog. A very impressive find, but please only send in dogs. Thank you... 14/10,” they wrote while sharing the pictures. They also tagged the personal Instagram profile of the doggo named Barley.
Take a look at the post and prepare to say “Aww,” repeatedly.
Since being shared some 16 hours ago, the post has received more than 1.5 lakh likes. It has also accumulated tons of love-filled comments from people. Many wrote how they can’t handle the cuteness of the doggo.
“The best sploot I’ve ever seen,” wrote an Instagram user. “What happens if you kiss it?” asked another. Now that is something we would like to know too. “I thought it was a fluffy golden seal. Silly me,” said a third. “What a rare find,” claimed a fourth.
What do you think of the post and the pictures?
