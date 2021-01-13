People can’t stop gushing over the way this rescued dog looks at its human

The Internet is filled with videos which show goofy antics of dogs that leave us chuckling hard. There are also those adorable videos which show their interactions with the members of other species, from cat to bunnies. There is now a latest inclusion to the list of dog videos and chances are it will leave you emotional. The video features a rescued dog named Millie and her new pet parent.

The clip was originally shared by Instagram user Jo Johansen and later re-shared by WeRateDogs. “Caught these two earlier being super sweet,” reads the caption of the original post.

While sharing the clip, WeRateDogs wrote, “This is Millie. She was rescued a few months back, and I think it’s safe to say she’s grateful for her new home. 14/10.”

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, both the posts have received tons of love-filled comments. People couldn’t stop commenting how the dog looks at its pet parent. A few also took the path of hilarity while commenting.

“Millie looks at her rescuer like I look at 2 for 1 pizza,” wrote an Instagram user. “I was not pupared for those eyes,” expressed another. “Oh mah gawd, those eyes,” commented a third. “Balling tears of joy for this sweet angel,” said a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON