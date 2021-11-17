People join in to remix sound of cat slurping milk, musical video goes viral

The videos of adorable flurry creatures with proper background score can often go all kinds of viral online. Take for example the vibing cat video that went crazy viral last year. The same is happening again where musicians are turning the sound of a cat slurping milk from a spoon into oddly satisfying – and funny – musical creations.

It all started with an Instagram post shared back in May. The original video shows a cat drinking milk accompanied with a “Num num” sound. It soon inspired many on TikTok to create something amazing and they did just that following the #numnumcat trend. A Tiktok user @TheRealMiMo_Mio then took the opportunity to compile the various videos shared under the trend into a single one. That video went viral when Twitter user Debbie Mia shared it a few days ago.

We won’t give away too much, so take a look at the video that was shared with the caption “The Internet is magic sometimes,” on Twitter.

The internet is magic sometimes. pic.twitter.com/qeVdNIbo92 — Debbie Mia (@TheDebbieMia) November 14, 2021

Since being posted on November 14, the video has gathered more than 11 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated varied comments.

“OMG, that is incredible,” wrote a Twitter user. “My 3-year-old is now obsessed with this. I asked which is her favorite instrument and she said the cat,” posted another. “I am so in love with this.... more please,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?