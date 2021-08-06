People post hilarious tweets under ‘My dating history’ trend. They’re relatable

Dating to find a perfect partner isn’t always easy. There are many for whom dating is not exactly a piece of cake. If you’re among them, here’s a Twitter trend that’s tailor-made for you. Tweeple have been posting various tweets on ‘My dating history’ trend and chances are, you’ll find these tweets quite relatable. And even if you are acing the art of dating, the posts will likely leave you chuckling.

Under this Twitter trend, people are expressing how they are not good at dating by using different kinds of analogies.

This individual compared their dating history with a popular game show, Takeshi's Castle.

My dating history is so bumpy it feels like a Takeshi's castle episode — Srishti Pandey (@srishtayyyy) August 4, 2021

“My dating history is like Utopia,” wrote another. Another individual said this about their dating history and it has a bank balance related twist:

My dating history is so empty like my bank balance — Vikhyat (@MacTavishh141) August 5, 2021

“My dating history is so nonexistent it feels like Thanos snapped it to dust,” commented a third.

A few days ago another trend related to relationships took over Twitter. Under the trend, people shared various tweets hilariously depicting how hard it is to flirt. People found the ‘If flirting is’ trend relatable.

What would you share under the trend?

