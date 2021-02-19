Perseverance rover’s first images from Mars spark hilarious meme trend
NASA's Perseverance rover, soon after landing safely on Mars, beamed back images of the rock-strewn landscape of the Red Planet. The pictures wowed people when they were shared on the official Twitter profile created to post updates on activities of NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover. The images showcase dusty and barren landscape of our neighbouring planet.
“Hello, world. My first look at my forever home,” one of the pictures was shared with this caption. Another picture was tweeted on the same thread with the caption, “And another look behind me. Welcome to Jezero Crater.”
Though people flooded social media, especially Twitter, with congratulatory posts about this scientific triumph, there were some who took the opportunity to churn out hilarious memes.
From the show The Mandalorian to viral picture of US Senator Bernie Sanders to Matt Damon in the movie The Martian to vibing cat, people shared memes with various references.
Let’s start with these Matt Demon Mars memes that may leave you chuckling hard. In case you’re unaware, Damon, back in 2015, starred in a movie named The Martian. The movie is about the lone struggle of the actor’s character to survive on Mars after being left behind during a mission to the Red Planet.
How can a 2021 meme trend be complete without a Bernie Sanders’ meme reference!
Here are some other memes for you to enjoy:
Which of these memes you like the most?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This tweet about dilemma over leftovers in the fridge may seem highly relatable
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Specialists clone precious oaks downed by snowstorm in Madrid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman nurses orphaned kangaroo joey back to health in Australia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Everything is cake! Even this ‘man’ on hospital bed. Viral pics creep out people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pet parent and cat bag record as feline performs most tricks in 1 minutes. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Our view to Perseverance’s': NASA shares pics of Mars to celebrate safe landing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet Elizabeth Ann, the first-ever cloned black-footed ferret. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
12-year-old girl swims 36 km in Arabian Sea to promote autism awareness
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
100-year-old woman’s 5 quirky life lessons are worth following. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dog trapped in middle of frozen lake in Texas’ Odessa rescued. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Dream come true’: Terminally-ill 10-year-old boy joins police force in Ukraine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Dog takes out trash. But, not in a way you would expect
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RCB beats CSK to grab Glenn Maxwell, bidding war sparks meme fest on Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman gets trapped under moving train in Haryana. Watch how she escapes unhurt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DIY education: Teacher creates TV classes for inmates in Greece
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox