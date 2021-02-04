IND USA
The image shows the rescuers with the snake.(Facebook/@Stanly County Animal Protective Services)
Pet boa constrictor stuck in dashboard of car rescued unharmed

Officers with the Stanly County Animal Protective Services were dispatched to free the snake after it became trapped.
AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:53 AM IST

A pet boa constrictor that became stuck behind the dashboard of a car in North Carolina needed the help of some animal control officers to wriggle free. But the snake believed to measure about 5 feet in length was ultimately released unharmed from its owner's vehicle — after some car parts were removed.

Officers with the Stanly County Animal Protective Services were dispatched on Tuesday to free the snake after it became trapped, The Charlotte Observer reported.

The animal service agency also took to Facebook to share about the incident. The post is complete with two images.

"It is never a dull moment at APS, and yesterday was not any different! Our officers were dispatched out to a situation where a pet Boa Constrictor got himself stuck in the dashboard of his owners car. The snake was removed unharmed, and he is back at home! Way to go Sergeant Harwood, Jamie Parker, Lieutenant Smith, Sheriff Crisco and officers Heather and Shelley!" they wrote. Take a look:

County worker Jamie Parker, who helped in the rescue, joked on Facebook that the team “just talked nice” to the snake and it backed itself out. How the snake got into the dashboard is not known.

Boa constrictors are a nonvenomous tropical snake capable of swallowing their prey whole. They can grow to 13 feet (4 meters) long and weigh more than 100 pounds (45 kilograms), according to National Geographic.

