Pet dog attacks woman in Gujarat, owner slaps her in shocking viral video

A disturbing incident in Gujarat's Rajkot has gone viral after a pet dog reportedly lunged at a woman, and instead of receiving help, the victim was allegedly slapped by the dog’s owner. The incident took place on Tuesday near Surbhi Possible Flats on Rolex Road in the Kotharia area. (X/@NCMIndiaa)

The incident took place on Tuesday near Surbhi Possible Flats on Rolex Road in the Kotharia area. CCTV footage of the confrontation has circulated widely on social media, drawing strong reactions from users and advocacy groups.

The video, shared by the NCMIndia Council for Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa), a men’s rights advocacy group, shows the dog approaching a resident, identified as Kiran Vaghela, as she waited for a lift. It is currently unclear whether the dog made physical contact or caused any injury.

The footage then captures Vaghela confronting the dog’s owner, Payal Goswami, and a man accompanying her who was holding the dog’s leash. Instead of assisting, the woman is seen allegedly slapping Vaghela, followed by a heated verbal exchange between the parties.

The men’s rights group tagged the Rajkot city police in the post, demanding strict action and highlighting the need for accountability in such disputes.

Just two days earlier, a six-year-old boy in Delhi’s Prem Nagar sustained serious injuries, including the loss of his right ear, after being attacked by a pitbull. According to PTI, the incident occurred on Sunday evening when the child was playing outside his home in Vinay Enclave.

The dog, owned by Rajesh Pal, 50, a local tailor, reportedly attacked the boy without warning. Police confirmed that the child was rushed to hospital by his parents and that Pal has been detained. A case has been registered in connection with the attack.

