A six-year-old boy is recovering from severe injuries after a dog reportedly mauled him outside his home in northwest Delhi’s Prem Nagar on Sunday, biting off his ear and dragging him across the street. Pitbull attacks six-year-old in Prem Nagar, owner arrested

Police on Monday said they arrested the owner of the pitbull, Rajesh Pal, and registered a case of negligent conduct with respect to animals. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has also taken custody of the dog.

According to police, a PCR call was received at 5.38pm, reporting that the child had been attacked and rushed to the hospital by his parents. A video of the incident shows the boy standing on the street when the dog charges at him, pins him to the ground and bites him repeatedly. A local woman tries to intervene, but the dog drags the child briefly before she manages to pull it away. The frightened boy then runs to safety.

Police said the child had been playing outside his house in Vinay Enclave when the dog ran out of a neighbour’s residence. Pal, a tailor, is the registered owner. The boy suffered a severed ear and multiple injuries on his shoulder and limbs. He was first taken to BSA Hospital in Rohini and later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital, where he remains under treatment.

Officials said the dog was brought home nearly two years ago by Pal’s son, Sachin, who is currently in jail in an attempted murder case. An MCD veterinary official said the dog has been moved to an animal birth control centre in Najafgarh, where it will be kept permanently.