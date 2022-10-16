Pet mom braids her dog's long fur, netizens love it. Watch viral video

Be it cats or dogs, pet parents treat their furry companions as their family members. And each have their own unique approach to make them feel special. While some dress their fur babies, others cook them fancy treats. And this pet mom is no different. She gave her pet dog a fabulous look by braiding her long fur. The video of the same was posted online, and it has created a buzz.

The video was shared on the Instagram page Doggos Doing Things. The page has over 3.1 million followers and posts regular content on dogs. "I wish I had her hair," read the caption accompanying the video credited to the Insta page Hugo and Hattie. The video shows a Cocker Spaniel dog named Hattie posing happily and flaunting her double Dutch braids. A text insert that appears on the video reads, "If only I could braid my own hair as neat as I can braid my dogs."

Watch the viral video below:

The video was shared a few hours ago and has raked up more than 1.1 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. While many pointed out the patience level of the dog, others were in awe of the hairstyle.

"Oh my god, this is epic," read a comment from a dog page called Bruno the Mini Dachshund. "Someone call L’Oréal. We've found their new Shampoo model," posted another Insta page Lavengel. "Damn, dogs hair is better than mine…both color and style," posted an individual. "You must love her a lot to take such good care of her. Her coat is so shiny," wrote another with a heart emoticon. "Khloe Kardash vibes," shared a third. "The patience she must have. Hahahah. Bless her, so cute!" commented a fourth.

