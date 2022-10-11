Pet mom serves ghee roti to her Saint Bernard; netizens call it adorable

It is no secret that dogs bring joy to many people's lives and are the pawfect addition to anyone's family. Our pets keep us engaged with their shenanigans, and we spend our entire day running after them. We love them with all our hearts, and that is also one of the major reasons why we treat them like our children. Recently, you can see a woman treating her Saint Bernard like a little child and feeding him some ghee roti.

In a video uploaded by Instagram user @jaya_pandey3, you can see that she is standing with her dog near the dining table. As she is preparing a roti with Ghee for her dog, you can see that she is adorably asking him what he would like to eat. The dog is standing beside her in anticipation of his roti. When it is done, she gives it to the dog, who quickly eats it. After giving the dog his roti, the woman asks him to run away so that the dog's dad does not see him.

Take a look at the woman serving rotis to her dog here:

Since this video was uploaded, it has been viewed more than four lakh times. The video also has up to 20,000 likes and several comments. Many people thought that this video was adorable, while others were concerned about giving Ghee to the dog. An Instagram user wrote, "This is so cute!" Someone even added, "This lady is very sweet. #Mom #Dog #Love." Another person said, "Aww so adorable." Many other users have reacted using heart emojis.