Pet parent creates a racetrack in backyard for dogs, it’s adorable. Watch

Dogs, for most people, are much more than pets. For many, the furry creatures are a member of their family. That is probably the reason we often come across stories where the pet parents go above and beyond to make sure that their canine companions get the best things in life. Just like this video shared on Instagram which shows a racetrack created by a pet parent in their backyard. Chances are it’ll leave you with a huge smile on your face.

The video, which is split into two screens, shows the racetrack. One part of the shows a dog running through it and the other part gives a bird’s-eye view.

Shared on an Instagram profile called Ginger Cat & Vizslas, the video is absolutely adorable. “We made the dogs a racetrack in the backyard,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

Take a look the video:

Since being shared, the clip has gathered more than 33,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also gathered tons of comments from people. People couldn’t stop commenting on the coolness of the whole affair.

“The reincarnation is real I want to be one of your creatures: cat or dog,” wrote an Instagram user. “What a cool video and fun thing for you to do for your doggies,” shared another. “That’s awesome! Your dogs are like: ‘This is the best day ever!’,” expressed a third. “You guys are the best and so are all your babies,” said a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

instagram video Topics