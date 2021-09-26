Pet parrot shows off cool tricks with help of its human. Watch

The Internet is filled with videos that showcase pets performing various cool tricks. This clip involving a parrot is an inclusion to that list. The sweet video of the bird and its human is absolutely entertaining to watch.

The video showcases a kid and his parrot from Philippines. The video opens to show a tiny set of bowling kept on a table. The sweet video shows the bird using a small ball to hit the pins – and not just once but multiple times. The video also shows the feathery creature performing several other tricks with help of its human. Towards the end of the video, the bird also gets a treat from the little kid. The clip concludes with the kid kissing the parrot on its head.

Take a look at the beautiful video:

What are your thoughts on the video?

