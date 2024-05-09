Pilot admits to delaying flight over an hour to get food for his crew. Watch viral video

A video of a pilot’s announcement explaining the reason for delaying a flight for over an hour has left people baffled. In the now-viral video, the pilot admits he got delayed while getting food for his crew, who reportedly could not eat the sandwich on the flight. A video of a pilot's announcement on delaying a flight to get food for his crew has gone viral. (Unsplash/Ross Parmly)

Dailymail took to Instagram to share a video of the pilot’s announcement. “Passengers were absolutely stunned when their pilot admitted he delayed their flight by almost an hour because he went to get pizza for his crew,” the outlet wrote.

“I couldn’t feed the crew with poor sandwiches. I had to leave the terminal to go through the security check again and passport checks,” the pilot says over the plane’s intercom.

"I had to [go back to] the terminal, go through the security check again, passport check, and when I asked if I could skip the queue to buy something for the crew while passengers were waiting - the answer was no," he adds. He ends his speech by saying, “Thank you for your patience”.

Since being shared some 11 hours ago, the video has collected more than 2.7 lakh views - and the numbers are increasing. The share has further accumulated close to 4,500 likes. Instagram users shared various comments while reacting to the share.

“Honestly, I’d want my pilot to be well-fed and happy. Gone get your pizza, sir, get us there safe,” posted an Instagram user.

“I mean, at least he is honest,” joined another.

“If he needs to delay a flight to eat, it means he really needed it. Eat well, captain, and fly us safe,” shared a third.

“What’s a passenger going to do? Fly themselves?” joked a fourth.

“They are humans too, and I mean happy, well-fed pilot, happy passengers,” added a fifth.

“No consideration for the passengers. The crew, like passengers, should be responsible for feeding themselves on budget airlines,” argued a sixth.

“You mean he tried to get his crew something to eat,” wrote a seventh.

The passenger, who captured the video, told Mailonline, “The flight departure was delayed until after 4 pm due to not having any crew available to attend”.

“When the crew arrived and we boarded the plane the crew announced that there would be further delays to get the crew some food,” the passenger said, adding that at this point the pilot decided to go and get food for his crew.

The passenger claimed they had to wait inside the plane for over one hour and were not offered any refreshments or allowed to use the on-board restrooms.

“'Surely it would have been better to allow passengers to stay in the comfort of the airport lounge before boarding whilst the crew tended to their requirement for sustenance,' the passenger told the outlet.

“Making passengers wait on the plane for this amount of time meant we couldn't use any toilet facilities or get any food or drink for ourselves,” the passenger continued.

“I would not have taken the flight had I known that the arrival would have been over 3 hours late at the time of booking and would have looked for an alternative flight,” they added.

The flight finally landed after 2 hours and 50 minutes but “4 hours and 29 minutes later than the original booking arrival time”, the passenger shared.