Pink G Wagon, 8 Dior bags, $2 million home: Dubai woman shows off husband's ‘push presents’ for giving birth

A Dubai homemaker has shared the ultra-luxury gifts her husband bought her as "push presents" after she gave birth to their daughter. A push present is a gift given from the father to the new mother as a way to thank and congratulate her for everything she has been through while bringing a new life into the world. Malaikah Raja, a Dubai influencer, revealed her husband's lavish push presents after childbirth, featuring a pink Mercedes-Benz G Wagon.(Instagram/malaikahraja)

Malaikah Raja, a social media influencer and trader, who often shares glimpses from her lavish life in Dubai shared all the things her husband gifted her after the birth of their daughter

"An expensive baby girl. How many someone so tiny be emptying his bank account already ?How much did I charge my husband to give him our second baby?," she said, taking humourous approach to her "push presents" in a video posted on Instagram.

Lavish push presents

The first gift she received was customised pink Mercedes-Benz G Wagon to drive around, along with a new $2 million house. "A million dollars on renovations and interior design to change the lighting and flooring and a customised pool because I am not leaving the house to go swimming," she says in the video.

The next presents included, $100,000 worth of eight Dior bags for the newborn daughter's future designer bag collection along with $80,000 on Van Cleef bracelets for her to wear. "$10,000 on daily post-partum massages for me and baby girl because I need to recover from giving birth.

Apart from this, Rajah also received a monthly $50,000 budget to buy clothes for the baby along with a $200,000 tennis bracelet and $70,000 gold jewellery for her to wear as she grows up.

Internet reacts

The video which has a whopping 14 million views on Instagram has shocked users with the ultra-luxurious nature of the gifts. "Wow, when I got home from having my son on my husband said he’d peeled me some potatoes," joked one user.

"Whether this video is made as a joke or not, I support it. Men want to have kids. Her body is a temple. Pay homage," wrote another.