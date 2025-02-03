Plastic surgeon performed secret ‘vagina-lift’ on clueless patient: ‘I had to lift it up’

A US plastic surgeon has been accused of performing an “unauthorised” vagina-lifting procedure, sexually harassing one of his employees, coercing her to call him "Daddy", according to a report by the New York Post. Another patient said that he ignored clear signs of infection after her breast surgery which led to her needing many emergency surgeries.(Representational)

Lawsuits have been filed against Dr David Pincus, who lives in a nearly $3 million mansion in Long Island and drives a $300,000 Lamborghini, accusing him of medical malpractice and sexual harassment.

A former employee, told The New York Post, that Pincus would grab her breasts, lift up her skirt to flash her underwear and command her to “come sit on daddy’s lap."

“I can touch them whenever I want. I created you, and I own you," she said he told her after after performing a breast augmentation on her.

Unauthorised vagina surgery

Another former patient said she went to Pincus in 2021 for a tummy tuck and ended up getting a procedure she never heard of -- a mons-lift

After the procedure, Pincus told her, "You had a very low vagina, so I had to lift it up."

The patient said that the doctor had impeccable five-star ratings across the Internet but the truth was far from it for her. Now, she claims she will have to spend $40,000 to fix it.

Pincus also allegedly sexually harassed her when she met him. “I’ll just take you home with me, and we’ll talk about this when we wake up in bed every morning,” she claims he said.

Another lawsuit from 2020 accused him of inappropriate remarks against a 15-year-old daughter of an employee, who worked as an intern at the clinic.

A patient also accused the plastic surgeon of ignoring signs of infection after a 2022 breast reduction. Her lawyer told the New York Post that the doctor ignored clear signs of infection after which she developed severe sepsis and necrosis (body-tissue death).

She underwent several emergency surgeries to drain fluid from abscesses and to graft skin from her thigh to her breasts, her lawsuit claims.

What the doctor said

A lawyer for Pincus called the lawsuits “baseless and frivolous". “Dr. Pincus is determined to wage a punishing defense against this bad faith attempt to tarnish his hard-earned reputation – without compromise,” he said.

“I refuse to be the victim of extortion,” the doctor said, adding that he’s treated more than 7,000 patients and has “thousands and thousands of happy reviews.