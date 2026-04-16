‘Played Takeshi’s Castle on Bengaluru roads’: Woman’s 12 km jog turns into traffic, dust ordeal

A woman in Bengaluru has caught attention online after attempting an early morning jog across the city to meet her best friend for breakfast. Taking to Instagram, Keerti Purswani shared a video documenting her journey from Sarjapur to Mahadevapura, offering a glimpse into the challenges of navigating the city on foot.

A Bengaluru woman attempted a 12 km run to surprise her friend but called it a ‘fail’ due to challenges.(Instagram/itti_explores )

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(Also read: ‘Come to Bengaluru for 6 months’: Woman shares how city turns you into a ‘Bangalorean’)

In the video, she says, “I stay in Sarjapur, my best friend works at Bagmane Google, so she stays in Mahadevapura. I don't get to see her enough, which is very unfair. So today, I'm going to try a jog from Sarjapur to Mahadevapura and try and grab breakfast with her. It's 6 a.m. in the morning, nobody knows I'm doing this. She's asleep, my husband is asleep. Let's see if I can pull this off.”

She documents her progress step by step, adding, “1k passing by the lake. 2 kms in, Manipal Hospital. It's not easy, my heart rate is consistently hitting 174, I’ve got a side stitch. The pace is going to be really slow, but even if we walk, we have to reach.”

Traffic, dust and no sidewalks

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{{^usCountry}} As the run progresses, the challenges become more evident. “Cessna Business Park. Meghana Marathahalli! 8 kilometers, but now the traffic has increased, the dust has increased. I should have worn goggles,” she says. Nearing the end, she adds, “Bobbed the flyover, inclining. 10k done, 2k to go. Okay, I have to cross the road and go on the main road now. Last two kilometers like this, no sidewalk.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the run progresses, the challenges become more evident. “Cessna Business Park. Meghana Marathahalli! 8 kilometers, but now the traffic has increased, the dust has increased. I should have worn goggles,” she says. Nearing the end, she adds, “Bobbed the flyover, inclining. 10k done, 2k to go. Okay, I have to cross the road and go on the main road now. Last two kilometers like this, no sidewalk.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She further says, “Rainbow Children's Hospital. Ran on the main road guys, ran on the absolute main road with traffic. It’s a fail, guys. I reached her place at 7:45. She’s already in the office because she’s on call. Googlers work a lot. Don't make best friends who work at Google!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She further says, “Rainbow Children's Hospital. Ran on the main road guys, ran on the absolute main road with traffic. It’s a fail, guys. I reached her place at 7:45. She’s already in the office because she’s on call. Googlers work a lot. Don't make best friends who work at Google!” {{/usCountry}}

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The video was shared with the caption, “Played Takeshi’s Castle on Bangalore roads. Really wasn’t sure about uploading this since I am an absolute beginner. Be nice. I don’t know if I should call it a success run or not.”

Watch the clip here:

Mixed reactions online

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The clip has garnered reactions from users, many of whom related to the experience of navigating Bengaluru’s roads. One user wrote, “This is so relatable, Bengaluru roads are not made for pedestrians.” Another said, “The dedication is real, but the traffic struggle is even more real.” A third user commented, “You actually tried this, respect for the effort.” Another added, “This looks exhausting, especially with the dust and no proper sidewalks.” One more user remarked, “Only in Bengaluru can a simple jog turn into an adventure like this.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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