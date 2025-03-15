PM Modi, Donald Trump, Musk, Meloni and Virat Kohli drenched in Holi colours, AI-generated video stuns the internet

India celebrated Holi with vibrant enthusiasm yesterday, as colours filled the skies and the streets resonated with festive cheer. Now, an AI-generated video has captured the internet's attention, depicting prominent global figures—including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and cricketer Virat Kohli—enthusiastically participating in Holi celebrations. An AI-generated showed world leaders like Modi, Trump and Musk celebrating Holi,(Instagram/artificialbudhi)

In the viral clip, world leaders are seen laughing and smearing each other with gulal, bringing a surreal twist to the festival. The video, shared on Instagram by the account ‘Artificial Budhi,’ has already garnered over 93k views, sparking amusement and admiration among users.

The video features Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The duo is seen holding a plate of gulal, joyfully immersing themselves in the festival’s spirit.

Adding to the fun, the video also showcases a playful exchange between Virat Kohli and Elon Musk, as the cricketer and tech billionaire gleefully splash gulal at each other. The lighthearted portrayal of these global icons in traditional Indian festivities has delighted audiences.

Watch the clip here:

PM Modi’s message on Holi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his greetings to the nation on Holi. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he highlighted the festival’s importance in bringing people together and spreading joy.

“I wish you all a very Happy Holi. This festival filled with joy and happiness will infuse new enthusiasm and energy in everyone's life and will also deepen the colours of unity among the countrymen," PM Modi wrote.

Trump and Musk’s AI-generated Holi moment

Alongside the viral clip, another AI-generated image has been making rounds on social media. This image features Donald Trump and Elon Musk appearing to celebrate Holi together, covered in bright hues.

The image, shared by an X account named TrumpUpdateHQ, includes a caption that reads:

“Wishing a Happy Holi to all my Indian friends across the world. May your day be filled with colours, laughter, and joy!”