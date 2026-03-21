PM Modi shares Yuvraj Dua’s video with a special message for content creator's dad
Digital creator Yuvraj Dua reacted with disbelief after PM Narendra Modi reshared one of his videos, describing the moment as "completely surreal."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi re-shared a video posted by social media influencer Yuvraj Dua on Instagram. In the post, the PM reiterated the importance of healthy living and urged people to reduce their sugar intake.
What did Yuvraj Dua post?
In an Instagram reel, Dua jokingly expressed his dad’s admiration for the leader, saying that if the PM talks about cutting down on sugar in the radio programme "Mann Ki Baat", his father may listen and control his sugar intake.
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"Mr Modi, I have a humble request. Since your words are instructions to my father, if you say something against sugar intake in the next 'Mann Ki Baat', my father's sugar consumption might reduce,” Dua says in the video.
How did PM Modi react?
The PM responded to the video with a light-hearted message that also offers advice on healthy living. Sharing the reel he wrote, “On Yuvraj's request, I will urge his father (and everyone else out there) to reduce sugar intake... be healthy, be happy! And…”
Then PM continued his message on the next slide of the Instagram Stories, which read, “Focus on your wellbeing. Eat Well. Eat Healthy. Excessive sugar invites a range of diseases. Then of course, there is the looming threat of obesity. Also, do make Yoga a part of your lives. It is a great way to remain fit and active.”
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Yuvraj Dua in a later expressed his happiness about PM Modi sharing his video. He wrote, “Surreal sa ho gaya yeh toh, kahan pahunch gayi video. Would have never thought [This has become quite surreal; look how far the video has reached. I would have never thought]."
Who is Yuvraj Dua?
Yuvraj Dua is a social media content creator who was featured on Forbes list of India's Top 100 Digital Stars 2023. Though he started his career as a sports journalist, he began sharing funny videos online during the pandemic.
In 2023, Dua went viral after it was revealed that he worked as a dialect coach, teaching Ranveer Singh the Punjabi accent for his character, Rocky Randhawa, in the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He has also appeared in shows such as Pyaar aur Armaan (2024) and Twin Flames Part II (2025).
Based in Delhi, his content often revolves around youngsters and subjects related to the capital. At the time of writing this report, he had over 1.1 million followers on Instagram.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More