Police arrests 100-year-old woman to tick ‘get arrested’ off her bucket list

“Now these kinda arrests, we’re happy to make,” this is what a police department wrote while sharing a sweet story of how they helped a centenarian tick one item off her bucket list. They shared that when they learned about the woman’s desire to get arrested, they stepped in to make that happen.

Victoria Police took to Facebook to share the wonderful tale. “For many, getting through life without being arrested is a pretty good run. An obvious one we would like to think,” they wrote.

“But for former nurse Jean Bicketon - who recently celebrated her 100th birthday, a good run in and of itself - getting arrested was on her bucket list. So when we heard of Jean’s wishes, our team at Moe station were ready to step in and help check it off. While celebrating her milestone at Narracan Gardens Residential Aged Care, three young constables whirled in, lights and sirens, to make sure Jean’s birthday wishes were granted,” the police department added.

“Quickly briefing the residents of the event (to assure no one was in trouble), officers gently placed handcuffs on Ms. Bicketon declaring her ‘officially’ under arrest. She did not resist. According to Jean it was one of the best celebrations, and we’re glad we could help make it memorable. Wishing Jean a wonderful 100th birthday! Thanks to everyone that made this possible,” they further mentioned.

Take a look at the post that the police department concluded by sharing two images of the officers with the happy “perpetrator”:

Since being shared, the video has accumulated over 14,000 reactions and counting. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. “Goodness,such a beautiful act of compassion, so very proud of our Vic Police, you are always doing such kind things thank you,” expressed a Facebook user.

“You know what, SHE made those officers’ day! Thank you for caring for these young members who work so hard. She obviously knows what she’s doing in life, bless you Jean and happy 100th birthday!” expressed another. “Our Victorian Police deserve a big thank you for such random acts of kindness. It's certainly a happier day for them to make this lady's 100th birthday so special,” wrote a third.