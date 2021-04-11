Home / Trending / Police departments use Rahul Dravid’s viral ad clip to share advisory posts
Police departments use Rahul Dravid’s viral ad clip to share advisory posts

People appreciated the police departments’ sense of humour and shared amused reactions to the twist given to the viral ad featuring Rahul Dravid..
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 09:11 AM IST
The image shows the advisory post on Rahul Dravid's viral ad.(Instagram/@suratcitytrafficpolice)

If you’re a regular user of social media, then by now you may have seen the viral advertisement video featuring Rahul Dravid.

The ad showcases a different side of the cricketer which is opposite to the calm and composed demeanour he is known for. Since being posted, the ad has prompted many to share all sorts of reactions, including actor Deepika Padukone. Now, some of the police departments have also joined in and gave a twist to the viral ad to share advisories.

Just like this post by Mumbai Police shared on Instagram. “Mask, seeing the virus approaching you,” they wrote and shared this image from the ad.

Surat Police also joined in with this creative post. This is what they shared:

People shared tons of comments on both the posts. Many appreciated the departments’ sense of humour.

What are your thoughts on the posts by the police departments?

rahul dravid instagram mumbai police
