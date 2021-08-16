Policeman pays auto driver’s fine who turned up with son’s piggy bank cash

A post shared by Nagpur City Police on Twitter has now created a buzz online. It details the tale of a policeman who played Good Samaritan and paid off fines of an auto driver. This is a story that may win your heart.

The tweet by the department, when translated from Marathi, describes that the auto driver came to the police station with money from his son’s piggy bank. He urged the cop to take the money and free his car. A reply to the same post also explains that seeing his plight the policeman decided to pay the fine from his own pocket.

Take a look at the posts:

म्हणाला. तेंव्हा वाहतूक विभागाचे वपोनी अजयकुमार मालवीय यांनी त्याचा चालानचा दंड स्वतः भरून त्याच्या लहान मुलाचे गुल्लक मधून काढलेले संपूर्ण पैसे परत केले.सदरचे कुटुंब साश्रुनयनांनी ऑटो सह घरी आनंदात गेले.(2/2) pic.twitter.com/iz2LB2oo0j — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) August 13, 2021

The post, since being shared, has won people’s hearts. They shared various comments to praise the cop and express appreciation for his gesture.

“We are proud of the Nagpur policeman for being a great human. Hats off,” wrote a Twitter user. “Very well appreciated... Humanity Still Exists,” shared another. “No words to say thank you Nagpur Police. We are always proud of whole police department. Jai Hind,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the tale?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON