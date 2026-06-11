'Poor guy is terrified': Indian man chased by protestors amid Belfast riots

A post about a “young Indian man” running away from anti-immigration protesters and finally being saved by a local was shared on social media. The incident occurred amid the protests that broke out after the Belfast street stabbing.

A fire burns in bins as anti-immigrant protesters clash with police. (REUTERS)

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“Tonight, from my son who lives in east Belfast,” a Threads user wrote while sharing a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation.

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The message read, “Well its happened. Yobs chased my neighbour from the bus stop, I went out and they left...men in their 40s. Poor guy is terrified, young Indian fella working in a care home.”

It continued, “They are all South Asian lads, proper shaken. The police have been out, and then left. The boys have my number if they come back, but it was sickening to see that lad running away to his house, I am so angry.”

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A post shared by a Threads user.

{{^usCountry}} (Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims.) Social media is horrified: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims.) Social media is horrified: {{/usCountry}}

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An individual wrote, “I'm in shock at how awful it is! Anyone who isn't white seems to be a target for these thick thugs! It's horrendous! I really hope this passes very quickly, but in the meantime, I hope all the people in danger get some protection!” Another posted, “Oh, that's really dreadful. Poor lad must have been really shaken up.”

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A third commented, “Say thank you to your son; those poor guys must be scared out of their wits. You raised a good young man. I hope this stops soon.” A fourth expressed, “When will good men step up to fight fascism? When will it happen? It’s 2026, and this sounds like 1939.” Another social media user reacted to the remark and posted, “The irony that their grandfathers and great-grandfathers fought against the fascists in WW2.”

What is happening in Belfast, Ireland?

Massive protests broke out, resulting in the burning of cars and smashing of windows, over a viral social media video showing a violent knife attack.

The stabbing suspect is a 30–year-old Sudanese national, Hadi Alodid. He appeared in court and was charged with attempted murder.

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The victim is a man in his 40s, Stephen Ogilvie. He is still in the hospital and has sustained injuries to his back, neck, and face. According to reports, he had lost his left eye.

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Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill called the knife attack “harrowing”. However, she said that there can be “no excuse and no justification” for the violence showcased by the protestors.

“Groups of masked men burning families out of their homes is nothing less than disgusting cowardice,” O’Neill said. “This has nothing to do with community,” she added. “This is outright thuggery.”

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