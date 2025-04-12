Premanand Maharaj seen riding in Porsche in viral video, followers defend spiritual guru

A video of prominent religious leader Premanand Maharaj riding in a luxury Porsche has gone viral on social media. The clip shows the guru seated inside a sleek black Porsche, folding his hands in greeting as he passes by a crowd of followers lining the roadside. The video was shared across social media with one clip amassing over 1 million views.(X/@KantInEast)

Among his devotees are Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, adding to the public intrigue surrounding the viral moment. The couple have visited his Nainital ashram multiple times and even brought their kids along to get the guru's blessings.

In the short clip posted on various social media platforms by different users, the preacher is seen riding the luxury vehicle as his aides and policemen ran alongside the car to ensure no obstructions to the vehicle.

Although the video has the date 04/04/2025 mentioned on it, it is not known when or where it was recorded. HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of this information.

Take a look at the video here:

The video prompted mixed reactions on social media, with some users expressing curiosity about the apparent contrast between the spiritual leader’s message of simplicity and his mode of travel.

Followers clarify

However many others, claiming to be his followers, clarified that the guru is often asked by his followers to use their cars when travelling. "That is not his Porsche but one of his followers porsche who is giving him a lift," wrote one of them.

Another devotee added that the preacher is often seen in different cars because his followers offer to drive him around. "That car doesn't belong to Premanand ji. Devotees offer their cars just for him to sit in. Check the number plate—plus, the car changes every day," he said.

The comments section was filled with users defending the preacher, affirming that he does not indulge in luxuries and lives in accordance with his own teachings of simplicity and positivity.

