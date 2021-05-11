Professor’s gesture for graduate student and her baby wins hearts on Twitter

Heartening acts of kindness can touch people’s hearts and this one by a professor is among them. In a tweet posted on the micro-blogging platform, the professor shared how he has set up a travel crib in his office so that his graduate student could bring her little girl to work.

“My favorite new equipment purchase for the lab – a travel crib to go in my office so my graduate student can bring her 9-month-old little girl to work when necessary and I get to play with her while her mom gets some work done. Win-win!” wrote MIT Professor Troy Littleton in his post.

The tweet is complete with a picture of the crib inside the office. Take a look at the share below:

The post, since being shared on May 8, has collected over 1.1 lakh likes and more than 7,900 retweets and still counting. Several people have posted comments to share their reaction to the gesture.

I want this in every single work environment. Enough with daycare and pre-school. I WANT TO BRING MY FUTURE CHILDREN TO WORK WITH ME. Let them learn what I do. Let them interact with older generations. Let us all be a community. — Missi 😴 مليسا (@HoneyBeeRock) May 8, 2021

So much better than when I was told to bring my baby in a backpack and put the backpack on the floor while I did experiments with carcinogenic agents.



Thank you for being you!! — Dr. Samar Sengupta (@AnonDumboOctopi) May 7, 2021

Amazing! ❤️ I took my newborn daughter with me in my final year of university and had an amazing lecturer who made it possible, not sure I would be where I am today without his support! — Sarah Bailey-Wiles (@SBailey_Wiles) May 8, 2021

As a graduate student with a 9 month old who is still on the wait list for daycare I can't afford: thank you. — Elizabeth Roepke (@elizabethroepke) May 8, 2021

Thank you! Best job interview I ever had was first out of grad school; I tried to cancel it because my childcare fell through for 6-month old and he said he has 4 kids himself and to bring the baby. He held him the whole interview and I got the job - and flexible schedule! — Dr. Sara Little 🐝 (@s_stoga) May 8, 2021

