'Promised ₹10,000, paid ₹5,000': Marketing intern asks whether to stay or quit

A college student's internship dilemma has prompted a discussion on Reddit after they claimed they were paid only half of the stipend they had been promised. The marketing executive intern said they worked long hours, including weekends, only to receive ₹5,000 instead of the agreed ₹10,000. Unsure whether to continue or resign, the student turned to the internet for advice. A marketing intern's post has sparked debate. (Representative Image)

The Reddit user explained that they joined the company as a Marketing Executive intern on June 8, 2026, after being promised a monthly stipend of ₹10,000.

In the post, the intern wrote, "I am in my fourth year of college and had informed the company that I could only attend the office three days a week until July 17. They agreed."

Despite the arrangement, the intern claimed they worked every day, including remote assignments and, at times, even Sundays. "Office hours were supposed to be from 10.30 am to 6 pm, but I often stayed until 7.30 pm or 9 pm and still received tasks after hours. They even added responsibilities outside my role," the post read.

The student said that when the stipend was credited on July 5, they received only ₹5,000. According to the post, the manager said the reduced payment was because they had not attended the office regularly. However, the intern argued that they had worked every day and, based on the company's payment cycle, expected to receive at least ₹7,500.

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The intern also highlighted the three hour daily commute for a 30 kilometre journey and said they had not gained any meaningful skills during the internship. "If they increase it by ₹2,000, I might stay. Otherwise, I'll quit. My concern is that the recruiter, who is very influential, might affect my future placements. So far, I haven't learnt any skills here, just exhaustion," the student wrote.

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Internet weighs in Many Reddit users advised the intern not to stay if the company failed to honour its original commitment.

One user commented, "How big is this company? If it has fewer than 10 people, quit. The recruiter cannot do much. They may stop you from attending other placement drives in college, but try to reason with them and also start searching for jobs on your own. Marketing Executive roles are usually available for freshers, so unless you want a different role, there is nothing to worry about. Speak to your management and ask for fair pay. If they refuse, leave."

Another wrote, "It seems the startup has scammed you. This shows its true nature and how it treats employees."

A third user said, "They are scamming you. Do not let them."

Offering detailed advice, another commenter wrote, "Since this is the beginning of your career, it is natural to feel stressed. The recruiter cannot affect your placements, but instead of asking for an increase, stand by the original agreement. You had already informed them that you could only attend the office three days a week, and you still deserve the full payment. This is also a reminder to get everything in writing. If the company does not honour its commitment, decide whether it is worth staying. From what you have shared, it does not seem like a great company, so there is no major loss in moving on quietly."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)