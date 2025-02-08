Propose Day: Memes take over internet as singles and couples share hilarious reactions

The season of love is here, and with the calendar turning to 8th February, Propose Day has taken centre stage. Cupid’s arrows are ready to strike as heartfelt confessions and grand gestures of love flood social media. But amidst the romance, the internet is also witnessing a wave of humour, with memes and jokes giving a fun twist to the proposal frenzy. Propose Day took over social media with hilarious viral memes.(X/ @JaN_PhoeniiX)

Love, laughter, and viral trends

Social media is abuzz with posts tagged #ProposeDay, with many going viral since Saturday morning. While some posts capture the heartfelt proposals of couples, others take a humorous dig at singlehood, turning the occasion into a meme fest.

One heartwarming post showed a supportive girlfriend helping her partner in a wheelchair, with users showering praise on the touching moment. On the other hand, a user shared a hilarious meme featuring a screenshot from B.R. Chopra’s Mahabharat, captioning it, “On Valentine’s week, my inner soul to me: #ProposeDay." The post resonated with many singles, earning thousands of likes and shares.

A clip from Shershaah, featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s romantic proposal scene, also made rounds on the internet. "Every girl in the world deserves a proposal like this," read the caption, striking a chord with hopeless romantics.

One of the funniest posts read, “Apparently it’s #ProposeDay today… The worst she will say is ‘No.’ Le she – Bhaisahab ye kya kar rahe ho?” The witty meme had netizens laughing out loud.

Another user shared a classic meme, captioning it, “Me watching my friends enjoying and celebrating Valentine’s week,” perfectly summing up the emotions of many.

A week of love continues

As Propose Day trends online, it marks just the beginning of Valentine’s Week celebrations. The week started with Rose Day on 7th February and will be followed by Chocolate Day (9th February), Teddy Day (10th February), Promise Day (11th February), Hug Day (12th February), and Kiss Day (13th February), leading up to the grand finale—Valentine’s Day on 14th February.