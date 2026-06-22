'Protecting my peace matters more': Amazon employee explains why she stopped trying to be 'perfect' at work

A Hyderabad woman working at Amazon has sparked a conversation on workplace boundaries after sharing the habits she has stopped following to protect her mental peace at work.

An Amazon employee from Hyderabad shared how setting work boundaries helped her protect her peace. (Instagram/deepika.not.padukone)

(Also read: Hyderabad Amazon employee shares ‘10 things never to share’ at work: 'Oversharing can derail your career')

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Deepika shared a video on Instagram in which she opened up about the pressure many employees feel to constantly prove their worth by being available at all times. The text overlaid on the clip read, "Things I stopped doing to protect my peace at work."

Setting boundaries at work

In the caption of the clip, Deepika wrote, "Protecting my peace > Proving my worth. I used to think that being "perfect" at work meant saying yes to everything and being available 24/7. Now, I’m realizing that the best thing I can do for my career is to set boundaries that actually stick."

She further explained that she is no longer giving in to the pressure of replying instantly to every message. "No more instant replies: I’m breaking the pressure to respond to every message the second it arrives," she wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} Deepika also said she has started checking her own bandwidth before accepting more work. "The "Bandwidth" Check: I’ve stopped saying "yes" to tasks when my plate is already full," she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deepika also said she has started checking her own bandwidth before accepting more work. "The "Bandwidth" Check: I’ve stopped saying "yes" to tasks when my plate is already full," she added. {{/usCountry}}

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The Amazon employee said she has also stopped over explaining herself for small things and has learnt that silence is sometimes acceptable. She wrote, "Silence is okay: I no longer feel the need to over explain myself for small things."

A message on mental peace

Deepika further shared that once the workday ends, she makes a conscious effort to log off both physically and mentally. "Logging off: When the workday ends, the laptop and the stress stay closed," she wrote.

She also spoke about the importance of not comparing her career journey with others. "Growth is personal: I’ve stopped comparing my professional timeline to everyone else’s," she said. Deepika added that she now prefers asking for clarity instead of assuming instructions and stressing over them. "Asking, not guessing: If instructions aren't clear, I ask immediately instead of stressing over it."

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(Also read: Hyderabad Amazon employee shares key lesson on success: ‘Courage to start matters more than revenue’)

Concluding her note, she wrote, "Setting these lines isn't about doing less; it's about doing better while keeping my sanity intact."

Watch the clip here:

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Internet reacts

The clip has drawn a few reactions from social media users, many of whom found her message relatable. One user wrote, "Yes i agree with you." Another said, "This is very relatble." A third user commented, "I completely agree with what you wrote." Another added, "Much needed reminder."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)