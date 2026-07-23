Protest videos from Mizoram and Bengaluru go viral: ‘So peaceful and clean’

Viral videos from Mizoram and Bengaluru have captured widespread attention across social media platforms, showcasing remarkably organised and disciplined public demonstrations. This approach stands in stark contrast to the rising tensions unfolding at the protest site in Delhi.

Protests scenes from Mizoram and Bengaluru. (Instagram/@_mabel_zach_william_, @m.sultana04)

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“Not like your Delhi police, babe. They protect us,” a woman wrote while sharing a video from Mizoram. The video shows snippets from the scene where the protestors are seen holding placards and presenting their demands. The police are seen standing in a line in front of the demonstrators, while helping regular traffic navigate the area.

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{{^usCountry}} “This is one way of making public leave after protests! See how @blrcitypolice did NOT use lathi. In fact the lady constables very kindly said, ‘it's going to rain guys, get back home safe’,” another person wrote in a video. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This is one way of making public leave after protests! See how @blrcitypolice did NOT use lathi. In fact the lady constables very kindly said, ‘it's going to rain guys, get back home safe’,” another person wrote in a video. {{/usCountry}}

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What did social media say?

The videos prompted a series of reactions on social media. While some praised the scenes in Mizoram and Bengaluru, others argued that the situation in Delhi was entirely different from the other places.

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An individual posted, “So peaceful and clean.” Another commented, “Appreciation of the peaceful youth, too.”

A third expressed, “In BLR, they weren't entering the parliament though.” A fourth wrote, “Bangalore police is the best in this country (have lived in 4 other major cities and I feel the most comfortable around Blr police).”

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