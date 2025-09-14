Protester filmed stopping for onion bhaji during anti-immigration march in London: ‘The irony writes itself’

An anti-immigration protester in London, draped in the flag of England, was filmed stopping for an Indian snack in a video that has gone viral online. The deeply ironic moment was filmed on Saturday – when over 100,000 people marched through London for a protest organised by anti-immigrant and anti-Islam activist Tommy Robinson. An anti-immigration protester stops for an Indian snack in a viral video (X/@MikeTown44)

Robinson organised the ‘Unite the Kingdom’ march after the shooting of American right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk. Protesters in London were seen carrying the Union flag of Britain and the red and white St George's Cross of England during the march. Some also wore MAGA hats and raised Israeli flags, according to a report in ABC News.

“We want our country back,” the protesters chanted as they gathered in the streets south of the River Thames and while heading towards Westminster.

Protester stops for onion bhaji

One protester, draped in the red and white flag of England, was filmed stopping at an Indian stall at Southbank Centre to grab a quick snack. The irony of the moment was not lost on social media.

Footage that has gone massively viral online shows the anti-immigration protester buying onion bhaji from the stall.

Watch the video below:

The video has racked up over 8 million views on X (formerly Twitter), and has been reposted on platforms like Reddit and Instagram. On social media, viewers could not help but laugh at the irony of an anti-immigration protester stopping for an Indian snack from an Indian foot stall in London.

“Irony writes itself”

“Oh the irony… Somebody tell him what he doesn’t understand,” wrote one X user.

“Marching about ‘taking the country back’ while queueing for an onion bhaji. The irony writes itself, they can’t even see they’re fueled by the very culture they claim to fight,” another wrote.

“Petition to ban butter chicken, mango lassi, garlic naan and tandoori chicken for all Brits under anti-immigration policies,” an X user quipped.

“Nothing like grabbing an onion bhaji from an Indian takeaway stall, in the margins of attending a far right anti-immigration march,” another joked.