Proud papa dog meets his adorable puppies for the first time. Watch

In today's edition of cute animal videos, here's a clip that showcases a papa dog meeting his puppies for the first time ever. This is a video that may make you happy and leave you with a smile. Chances are, you'll also end up watching the cute clip on loop.

The video opens to show the tiny puppies and the dog running around in a field covered in green grass. Within moments, the dog runs towards a human standing afar and the little ones follow their dad. At one moment in the video, the dog also lies down on the grass and the puppies shower him with ‘kisses.’ The clip ends with the dog enjoying fun time with his kids.

Take a look at the super sweet video:

What do you think of the sweet interaction between the dog and his puppies? Did it leave you grinning from ear to ear too?

