Home / Trending / Proud papa dog meets his adorable puppies for the first time. Watch
The puppies gather around papa dog in this image.(Jukin Media)
The puppies gather around papa dog in this image.(Jukin Media)
trending

Proud papa dog meets his adorable puppies for the first time. Watch

The video showing the dog with his puppies may leave you very happy.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 05:03 PM IST

In today's edition of cute animal videos, here's a clip that showcases a papa dog meeting his puppies for the first time ever. This is a video that may make you happy and leave you with a smile. Chances are, you'll also end up watching the cute clip on loop.

The video opens to show the tiny puppies and the dog running around in a field covered in green grass. Within moments, the dog runs towards a human standing afar and the little ones follow their dad. At one moment in the video, the dog also lies down on the grass and the puppies shower him with ‘kisses.’ The clip ends with the dog enjoying fun time with his kids.

Take a look at the super sweet video:

What do you think of the sweet interaction between the dog and his puppies? Did it leave you grinning from ear to ear too?

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pet dog
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.