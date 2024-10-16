'Public nuisance': Group sings 'Jai Shri Ram' song in Mumbai metro, video divides internet

A video showing a group of youngsters singing 'Jai Shri Ram' in Mumbai Metro has gone viral on social media drawing ire from social media users who labelled it a public nuisance. In the video, dozens of youngsters, dressed in dandiya outfits and ethnic attire, can be seen occupying an entire Metro coach(X/@WazBLR)

In the video, dozens of youngsters, dressed in dandiya outfits and ethnic attire, can be seen occupying an entire Metro coach with several of them even sitting on the floor. The group can be seen clapping their hands and loudly singing the song. Towards the end of the video, the youngsters can be heard singing a Gujarati song.

Take a look at the viral video here:

The video which has nearly a million views has divide the internet. While some users argued that singing loudly in a train amounts to public nuisance, others called it a jubiliant celebration of Navratri by a group of young people. (Also read: ‘Please stop it’: Woman dances to Aaj Ki Raat in metro in viral video. Internet is not happy)

‘Should be arrested’

"We should respect everyone's religion. Creating nuisance in public place is really unacceptable in an educated society," one user said.

"Imagine other religions doing the same than what will be ur reaction?? Don’t demean the Hindu religion by creating hinderance to others in the name of religion," read another comment.

"Whether hindu music or muslim or sikh or christian ones, all such things are prohibited in metros. All the rules and norms have been thrown into dustbin," said a third user.

Some users even went as far as to tag Mumbai police, demanding the arrest of the group. "Should be arrested for causing public nuisance," read the comment.

"Hope the crowds like this paid equal attention to civic sense and cleanliness in public places too. But that’s hard," opined one user.

"What non sense is going on?! How is this allowed??! Local trains, metros, airports, rail stations all have become dandiya centres. Entertainment being Forced on those who are not interested," read another comment. ( Also read: Mumbai man says he was given ‘toilet pass’ on Metro station, shares photo)