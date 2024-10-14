Mumbai man says he was given ‘toilet pass’ on Metro station, shares photo: 'Asked to do such antics'

A Mumbai man was in for a surprise when he was handed a "toilet pass" while he was travelling in the Mumbai Metro. Puzzled by the move, the man took to Reddit to share a photo of the ticket. The piece of paper had sections that asked the user to fill in his name, ticket number, contact number and even sign the pass.(Reddit/r/Mumbai)

"Got in from the Ghatkopar side entrance of DN Nagar Metro. Had to obtain a pass for the toilet. And the counter wala had to leave his post twice to grant me access. Found it amusing," he wrote, sharing the photo of the toilet pass.

The piece of paper which had a number of toilet passes printed on it showed sections that asked the user to fill in his name, ticket number, contact number and even sign the pass.

The man asked Reddit users why he had to sign a document to just use the toilet on the Metro station.

Take a look at the viral Reddit post here:

"Not to brag but have used metro toilet multiple times and never had to fill the form. I am not just talking about urinal. Maybe I am the reason why they have this form now," one user said, offering a humorous reason for the pass.

"I don't know man maybe you are special but I have used the metro washroom on Ghatkopar, I wasn’t asked to do such antics," said another user.

How users reacted to the post

"It's funny, I have used that line before and have used the washroom just fine without this , not sure if this is a recent thing," wondered a third user.

One user compared the facilities with those in the Delhi Metro and its better to pay and use public toilets.

"This was free. But problem is toilet is only one end of the station. And I had to pass through two turnstiles to get there. Hence this pass system apparently, first time i experienced this," the user said explaining why he was given the toilet pass.

"Yes had got this at Andheri station after I wanted to go to toilet after getting my ticket scanned. On the MMRDA ones they have toilets inside the premises after entering through those ticket scanners," another user agreed.