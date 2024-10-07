Yet another influencer dances inside metro to Billo Rani. Internet says ‘this is so irritating’

Metro trains are hailed as one of the most convenient modes of transportation, offering a quick and efficient way to navigate bustling urban centres. However, recent weeks have seen the underground transport system making headlines for all the wrong reasons. From random fights and public displays of affection to bizarre dress choices, passengers have been engaging in some rather unusual behaviours. The latest incident to catch the eye of social media involves a woman dancing in a saree to the popular Bollywood track 'Billo Rani" from the film Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal. A woman danced in a metro to 'Billo Rani,' sparking outrage and mixed reactions online.(Instagram/swatisharma2543)

(Also read: ‘Please stop it’: Woman dances to Aaj Ki Raat in metro in viral video. Internet is not happy)

A performance in the metro

The now-viral video, shared on Instagram by user Swati Sharma, showcases the woman energetically dancing in the aisle of a metro coach, fully immersed in the music. Passengers around her exhibit a range of reactions; while some seem entertained, others appear visibly irritated by the unexpected performance. The video has gained significant traction online, racking up over 1.4 million views and igniting debates across social media platforms.

Watch the clip here:

Mixed reactions flood social media

The internet’s reaction has been a mixture of amusement and discontent. Many users took to the comments section to voice their opinions. One user remarked, “This is just plain disrespectful. Some people have no consideration for others.” Another chimed in, “If she wants to dance, she should do it at home, not in a crowded metro!” Conversely, a few users defended the woman, stating, “Let her have fun! Life is too short to care about what others think.” Yet another comment read, “While I appreciate the enthusiasm, it does get a bit awkward for those trying to commute.”

(Also read: Woman dances inside Delhi Metro, netizens angered by video. Watch)

Some users went even further, describing her behaviour as a nuisance. One remarked, “This is why we can’t have nice things. Just a distraction for the rest of us.” However, not all comments were negative; a user even joked, “At least she has more rhythm than most of the metro dancers I’ve seen!”

This isn't the first instance of spontaneous dancing in the metro to go viral. Just weeks ago, another video of a woman dancing to Tamannaah Bhatia’s hit song “Aaj Ki Raat” from Stree 2 also stirred up a debate online.

Check out the post here:

Posted by Saheli Rudra, the clip drew a similarly mixed response, with many users expressing their outrage at the act.