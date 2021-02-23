Pune eatery's oddly specific list for customers leaves people giggling hard
Every restaurant has their own set of rules for the visitors. Such a list from a Pune eatery has now left people laughing out loud – and all because of how oddly specific it is. Shared on Twitter, the image of the menu is from a place called Irani Café.
The picture shows a long list of things which the visitors are not allowed to do while visiting the place. It starts with “No laptop” and ends with “No free advice.” Did that make you chuckle? Wait till you read the other points.
“What happened here?” wrote a Twitter user while sharing the picture. Chances are, after reading the full list, you will wonder about the same thing too.
Take a look at the post:
Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 1,600 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. While the post left some surprised, a few others wrote about their experiences of visiting the café. There were some who also shared laughing out loud emojis to express their reactions.
“Outstanding food ! After a long time enjoyed authentic Irani food , bun maska and great Irani chai,” wrote a Twitter user. “All they want is to experience food and vibe and leave when you are done eating,” said another. “Who will brush their teeth in cafe?” questioned a third. “Where do I go to brush my teeth now!” joked a fourth.
What do you think of the tweet?
