Pune eatery’s price hike notice goes viral over witty swipe at ‘orange-haired man’
A Pune eatery’s witty price hike notice blaming an ‘orange-haired man’ went viral online.
A price hike notice at a Pune eatery has grabbed the internet’s attention, not because of the increase itself, but because of the unusual way it explains the reason behind it. The image of the notice was shared on X by a woman named Sayali Mahashur.
(Also read: Pune restaurants struggle to retain staff as LPG shortage hits operations)
Notice takes a dig at global politics
In a clever and somewhat sarcastic tone, the eatery linked rising costs to international developments, appearing to reference US President Donald Trump without naming him directly. The notice read, “Due to a recent war started by a dumb orange-haired man, prices of crude oil have increased, resulting in higher prices of LPG and plastic. Hence, new rates will be effective from March 21. Kindly cooperate or help stop the war.”
Take a look here at the post:
The wording stood out for its bold and humorous approach, blending global politics with everyday economic concerns. While restaurants often cite inflation or rising input costs when increasing prices, this eatery opted for a more unconventional explanation that resonated widely with people online.
Internet reacts
The post has since garnered several reactions, with users appreciating the wit while also acknowledging the real issue of rising costs. One user wrote, “At least they are honest and creative about why prices are going up.” Another commented, “This is hilarious but also painfully true, given how global events affect local businesses.”
(Also read: Indian founder shares Dubai's ground reality amid Middle East conflict: ‘Feels different, but far from being ghost town’)
A third user said, “Only in India will you find such notices that mix humour with frustration.” Another added, “Smart marketing, people will come just to see this notice in person.” Some users also reflected on the broader issue, with one writing, “Jokes apart, inflation is hitting small businesses really hard.” Another comment read, “Global politics has local consequences, and this is a perfect example of that.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More