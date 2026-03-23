Pune eatery’s price hike notice goes viral over witty swipe at ‘orange-haired man’

In a clever and somewhat sarcastic tone, the eatery linked rising costs to international developments, appearing to reference US President Donald Trump without naming him directly. The notice read, “Due to a recent war started by a dumb orange-haired man, prices of crude oil have increased, resulting in higher prices of LPG and plastic. Hence, new rates will be effective from March 21. Kindly cooperate or help stop the war.”

A price hike notice at a Pune eatery has grabbed the internet’s attention, not because of the increase itself, but because of the unusual way it explains the reason behind it. The image of the notice was shared on X by a woman named Sayali Mahashur.

The wording stood out for its bold and humorous approach, blending global politics with everyday economic concerns. While restaurants often cite inflation or rising input costs when increasing prices, this eatery opted for a more unconventional explanation that resonated widely with people online.

Internet reacts The post has since garnered several reactions, with users appreciating the wit while also acknowledging the real issue of rising costs. One user wrote, “At least they are honest and creative about why prices are going up.” Another commented, “This is hilarious but also painfully true, given how global events affect local businesses.”

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A third user said, “Only in India will you find such notices that mix humour with frustration.” Another added, “Smart marketing, people will come just to see this notice in person.” Some users also reflected on the broader issue, with one writing, “Jokes apart, inflation is hitting small businesses really hard.” Another comment read, “Global politics has local consequences, and this is a perfect example of that.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)