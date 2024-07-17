Pune farmer's ingenious paddy plantation art of Lord Vithal captivates viewers on Ashadhi Ekadashi

On the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi, a farmer from Pune, India, astounded onlookers by skillfully creating a magnificent image of Lord Vithal using paddy plantations on his farm. The remarkable image spanned a vast 120 feet and was captured in a video shared by All India Radio News on their Instagram account. The video quickly garnered widespread attention, leaving countless viewers in awe and prompting them to praise the farmer for his exceptional creativity and effort. Lord Vithal's image created on the paddy field.

“A farmer who is also an engineer creates a 120-foot image of Lord Vithal on his farm using paddy plantations in Mulshi village, Pune,” wrote AIR in the caption of the post. In the video, there is a beautiful expanse of lush greenery, with a farm land featuring an image of Lord Vithal. Several people are gathered around, marveling at the tranquil and scenic surroundings. (Also Read: Anand Mahindra reacts to vegetable seller’s emotional hug after son clears CA exam: ‘Made my day’)

Watch the video here:

This video was shared on July 17. Since being posted, it has gained, close to 58,000 views, and the numbers are only increasing. The shared also has more than 3,900 likes.

More on Ashadhi Ekadashi:

Devshayani Ekadashi is the name given to the Ashadha Shukla Paksha Ekadashi. For those who worship Lord Vishnu in Hinduism, the event is very important. On this day, according to legend, Lord Vishnu enters Yog Nidra, or slumber, and awakens on Prabodhini Ekadashi, four months later. It is forbidden to begin any auspicious work during this period.

According to Yoga Pedia, "Vitthal is the name of a Hindu god considered to be a manifestation of Vishnu or Krishna, his avatar. Vitthal is generally depicted as a dark young boy who stands with his arms outstretched on a brick and is sometimes accompanied by a consort, Rakhumai."