Pune man places 7 eerie dolls on car’s rear dashboard, leaves the internet unsettled

People often decorate the rear dashboards of their cars with soft toys to add a personal touch. However, one Pune motorist has pushed this trend into an entirely different territory. Instead of the usual plushies, the vehicle was seen carrying a full row of eerily realistic dolls that many online users said could frighten even the bravest on a quiet night. A car in Pune went viral after seven creepy dolls lit up inside its rear dashboard.(Instagram/throttle_xp)

A biker captured the unnerving sight on camera and shared it on Instagram, but it was the playful caption that grabbed everyone’s attention. The post read, “These are the children of Annabelle and Tatya Vinchu", joking that the dolls in the car were the imaginary offspring of the two iconic horror characters.

A ghostly parade on wheels

The clip showed the car weaving through traffic with seven dolls propped neatly across the rear dashboard. Their blank expressions already added a sinister tone, but the moment their LED lights flickered to life, the car appeared almost like a moving ghost parade. The caption below the reel read, “Only in Pune, anything is possible." which several viewers found both fitting and hilarious.

Take a look here at the clip:

Internet reacts

The video quickly spread online, drawing amused and bewildered reactions. One user wrote, “This would give me a mini heart attack at night." Another said, “Why does this look straight out of a horror movie" while someone else commented, “Pune never disappoints when it comes to surprises." A viewer remarked, “Imagine stopping behind this at a signal" and another joked, “I would immediately take a U turn after seeing this." One more person added, “These dolls look very scary" as another user chimed in, “Only in Pune can traffic feel haunted."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)