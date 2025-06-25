Pune woman washes eyes with her own urine, internet horrified: 'You need help'

A woman from Pune, Nupur Pittie, has caused a stir on social media after sharing a video of her unusual eye-care routine- washing her eyes with her own urine. Nupur Pittie, a medicine-free life coach, faced backlash online after sharing her urine eye-wash routine.(@nupurpittie/Instagram)

Pittie, who describes herself as a medicine-free life coach, believes in using natural healing methods. Recently, she shared a video on Instagram with the caption, "Urine Eye Wash- Nature’s Own Medicine."

In the video, she explains how she uses her own fresh, midstream morning urine as a natural eye rinse. She describes the practice as part of her medicine-free lifestyle and claims it helps with redness, dryness, and irritation.

The video quickly went viral and sparked backlash from viewers online.

Check out the video here:

The video was posted on Tuesday and and garnered more than 1.5 lakh views on Instagram in a day.

Here's how people reacted to this viral video:

Multi-award-winning hepatologist, Dr Cyriac Abby Philips (TheLiverDoc), shared the video on X, warning viewers with the caption, "Please don't put your urine inside your eyes. Urine is not sterile."

He also criticised the trend with a sharp remark, calling it "depressing and terrifying".

His post sparked even more criticism, as many users agreed with his warning.

The Liver Doc commented on her Instagram post as well. “You need help woman. This is not normal. If you are trying to ride the social media ‘following and like wave’, this is not the way. Get help,” he said.

One of the Instagram user, @vanshika9.29, commented, “God forbid what did i just witnessed.”

A second user, @elakselvam, commented, “Urine is a waste excreted by your body, which can contain bacteria, which could be acidic .. and u choose to clean your eye with that ?”

Another user, @queeniesapphire, with a hint of sarcasm commented, “High on urine.”

The video has sparked debate over natural health trends online. While some defend personal choice, experts warn that not all remedies are safe.