Pune woman shares make-up tutorial to create fake accident scars to trick managers for leave, sparks debate

A Pune-based makeup artist has found herself at the centre of a heated debate online after sharing a viral video tutorial demonstrating how to create fake accident scars to secure time off from work. The unusual topic raised eyebrows and drew sharp reactions from social media users, with many criticising her for promoting misleading behaviour towards employers. A Pune woman sparked debate after sharing viral videos on faking injury scars for work leave.(Instagram/faridas_makeup_studio)

‘Just for fun’ or misleading content?

Pritam Juzar Kothawala, a makeup artist, posted the videos on her Instagram account, claiming they were simply a skit for entertainment. In the first video, she demonstrated how to create realistic-looking scars to fake an accident, accompanied by a caption that read, "IT managers are advised not to watch this video." She stressed that the content was purely for fun and should not be taken seriously.

"This video is especially for IT company professionals who struggle to get leaves," Kothawala explained in the video, urging viewers to share it with their friends while advising them to keep it from their bosses.

The follow-up: What happens when you return to work?

After the first video went viral, Kothawala received questions from viewers about what employees should do when they return to work after their fabricated 'injury.' In a follow-up video, she demonstrated how to quickly fix the fake scars to ensure the ruse was convincing. "Here's my jugaad for when your leave is over," she explained, showing her audience the process of applying fresh scars to maintain the illusion.

While the videos were intended as light-hearted skits, they quickly garnered criticism. Many social media users slammed the makeup artist for encouraging employees to deceive their employers.

Take a look here at the video:

The internet reacts

The backlash was swift, with many condemning the videos as irresponsible. One user wrote, "This is not funny. It sets a dangerous precedent, encouraging dishonesty in the workplace." Another commented, "This is a disgraceful attempt to undermine trust between employees and employers."

Others questioned the ethics of promoting such behaviour, with one user stating, "A harmless skit? Maybe. But it sends the wrong message to impressionable young people about how to treat their jobs."

Another user pointed out, "What if someone actually tries this at work and ends up facing serious consequences? It’s just not worth the risk."

Many were also frustrated that the videos seemed to target IT professionals specifically. "It’s not just the IT sector," one user remarked. "This sort of behaviour can harm any workplace environment, and it’s not something to joke about."