Puppy's humans gift her a new Christmas sweater. Watch her priceless reaction

Christmas is all about spending quality time with your loved ones, eating special dishes and of course the lovely presents. In fact many families gift one another matching pyjamas and special Christmas-themed cardigans days in advance so everyone can dress up keeping the festive spirit in mind. Of course, this includes one’s fur babies as well. This video posted on Instagram shows one such family bringing a special Christmas themed sweater for their puppy and even shows her adorable reaction to it.

The video has been posted on an Instagram page called ‘harleyofthebay’ which is the pupper's own page dedicated to her special moments. Harley’s Instagram bio details that she’s an English cream retriever and lives in San Jose, California. In the video, Harley’s humans bring her a new sweater in keeping with the festive vibe. At first, Harley seems utterly confused with this new gift brought for her. However, she quickly understands it is a cozy sweater for her to wear. The puppy eventually even tries to play with the new sweater as well. She also tries to figure out all its “features” like how besides keeping her warm, it can help her look festive-ready and adorable for her mummy’s pictures.

Watch the adorable video of the puppy below:

Posted on December 12, the video has received 68,000 likes and many comments praising Harley’s look and reaction. “Oh my… what a cutie!” reacted an Instagram user in the comments section of the video. “It looks great on her,” added another. Well, who can disagree with that! “Her puppy eyes always get me. She’s too adorable,” posted a third. “I did the same exact thing when my mom put my Christmas sweater on… very fun to play with,” reads a comment from another doggo account on Instagram.