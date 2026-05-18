‘Quality of life matters more than CTC’: Hyderabad man explains choosing 30 LPA job over 38 LPA Bengaluru offer

A Hyderabad man has sparked a discussion online after revealing why he chose a lower paying job in Hyderabad over a higher salary offer in Bengaluru. The man, identified as Madhan Mohan, shared his experience on X, saying that the decision was not just about money but also about comfort, lifestyle and mental peace.

A Hyderabad man rejected a ₹ 38 LPA Bengaluru offer and chose Hyderabad for peace, comfort and quality of life.(Representational image/Unsplash)

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(Also read: Bengaluru man praises Hyderabad infrastructure after 12 km ride in 30 minutes: ‘My Bangalore brain can’t comprehend’)

In his post, Mohan wrote, “I had two offers in hand before joining my current organization. Offer 1: Package 38 LPA, Location Bangalore. Offer 2: Package 30 LPA, Location Hyderabad. Most people around me said, “Why would you leave 8 lakhs more?” But here’s what I realized. Sometimes, the best decision is not the highest package.”

‘A city that truly feels like home’

Explaining why he chose Hyderabad, Mohan said he had been living in the city for the last 15 years and felt deeply connected to it. He said, “I’ve been living in Hyderabad for the last 15 years. For me, life here means better food, lower living costs, less stress, comfort and familiarity, family and friends nearby, and a city that truly feels like home.”

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{{^usCountry}} He added that while a bigger salary may look attractive on paper, it does not always translate into a better life. “A bigger salary looks attractive on paper, but peace of mind, lifestyle, happiness, and mental comfort also have value and often, they matter more in the long run. Many people calculate only the CTC. Very few calculate the quality of life,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that while a bigger salary may look attractive on paper, it does not always translate into a better life. “A bigger salary looks attractive on paper, but peace of mind, lifestyle, happiness, and mental comfort also have value and often, they matter more in the long run. Many people calculate only the CTC. Very few calculate the quality of life,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mohan further said he was happy with his decision. “Today, I’m happy with the decision I made because success is not just about earning more. It’s about building a life you genuinely enjoy living. Sometimes, choosing peace over pressure is the smartest career move,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mohan further said he was happy with his decision. “Today, I’m happy with the decision I made because success is not just about earning more. It’s about building a life you genuinely enjoy living. Sometimes, choosing peace over pressure is the smartest career move,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Take a look here at the post:

Internet reacts to his decision

The post has garnered more than 82,000 views and several reactions, with many users weighing in on the debate between salary and quality of life.

One user agreed with Mohan and wrote, “Hyderabad is best of all,” while another said, “Same here, I feel Hyderabad like a home to me.” A third user also backed his reasoning, saying, “Compared to Bangalore the cost of living is low bro in Hyderabad.”

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However, not everyone agreed with his decision. One user wrote, “I would choose the better package and look for another job in Hyderabad after one year, then move back. A 30% hike on 38 LPA becomes nearly 50 LPA. This applies only if you have been stable in your previous companies. Otherwise, don’t ruin your CV. One quick switch usually does not affect your CV, but multiple quick changes can.”

(Also read: Dubai-based NRI with flats in Bengaluru, Hyderabad vows never to buy a third property in India)

Another user offered a different view and said, “I don’t think the cost of living in Hyderabad is lower. I lived in Bangalore for 10 years before moving to Hyderabad, and personally, I feel Bangalore is better than Hyderabad.” One more reaction read, “But I found Bengaluru better.”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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