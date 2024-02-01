 Queen Elizabeth's Range Rover is up for sale. Guess its price | Trending - Hindustan Times
News / Trending / Queen Elizabeth's Range Rover up for sale. It once served as Barack and Michelle Obama's royal ride

Queen Elizabeth's Range Rover up for sale. It once served as Barack and Michelle Obama's royal ride

ByTrisha Sengupta
Feb 01, 2024 06:34 PM IST

Queen Elizabeth's Range Rover is described as a ‘true land yacht’ that is in its ‘finest form’. It has a Black Diamond finish with black leather interiors.

A Range Rover that once belonged to Queen Elizabeth II is up for sale. Bramley Auctioneers have listed the car on their website with the price set the price at whooping £379,850. The auction house also took to Instagram to share a series of pictures of the car, including one that shows former US President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama sitting in the vehicle.

Queen Elizabeth's Range Rover which once served as a ride for Barack and Michelle Obama. (Instagram/@bramleymotorcars)
Queen Elizabeth's Range Rover which once served as a ride for Barack and Michelle Obama. (Instagram/@bramleymotorcars)

“Fabulous to be able to offer one of our very favourite cars to market once more, the Ex HRH Queen Elizabeth II Range Rover SDV8 Autobiography LWB. This exquisite example has the finest of provenance and would make for an exceptionally special addition to any collection, the company wrote as they posted several images.

The first three pictures show the car from different angles. The fourth picture features the Obamas and was captured back in 2016. It shows Prince Philip driving the car with Barack Obama sitting beside him. Queen Elizabeth and Michelle Obama are seen riding in the back.

Take a look at the post:

The post was shared about 14 hours ago. Since then, it has accumulated several comments. An individual wrote, “Wow.” Another asked, “Is it bulletproof?”

The official website of the auctioneer describes the car as a ‘true land yacht’ that is in its ‘finest form’. The description also informs about the interiors of the car. ‘This fabulous motorcar has been finished in Black Diamond and has been paired with a sumptuous black leather interior, working harmoniously with the special Black Badge Carbon Fibre trim,’ it reads.

The website also lists the ‘optional extras’ included in the vehicle. They are ‘Shooting Star Headliner, RR Monograms to Headrests, Massage Seats, Privacy Glass, Driver Assistance Systems". Also the car is "Supplied with the balance of its Rolls-Royce warranty and with no servicing required until March 2024’.

