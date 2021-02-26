Queensland skies light up as debris from Chinese rocket burns up in atmosphere
Social media in Queensland, Australia lit up on Thursday night, matching the flashing night sky as users posted short videos of what experts later said was debris from a Chinese rocket burning up as it re-entered the Earth's atmosphere.
"I thought it was a meteorite at first, but later as it split, my mate and I began thinking it was space junk," said Jasper Nash, who filmed one of the videos circulating on social media. "It was very fascinating."
Professor Jonti Horner of the University of Southern Queensland's Centre for Astrophysics said the light show came from the re-entry of a Chinese rocket launched in November 2019, carrying a satellite into orbit.
Others with less expert knowledge were at first spooked by the display.
"I initially thought it was something other than space debris," said Jack Robins, another observer who took to social media to post video. "To be honest I freaked out for a second until I realised."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
45-year-old man in Bihar sets aside rooms in his home for protecting birds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Belgian cinema chain gets creative with popcorn-on-demand service
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Queensland skies light up as debris from Chinese rocket burns up in atmosphere
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ad with a message about infertility featuring Mona Singh goes viral
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video of dog learning to ‘sing’ Star Wars theme song wows The Mandalorian actor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NASA shares incredible pic of our neighbouring planet. Can you guess which one?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dog travels 30 minutes stuck in engine of speeding car, rescued
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man attaches resume in doughnut box to send employer, netizens have questions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video shows woman getting the best furry surprise ever. It may melt your heart
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Housewife bags ₹1 crore in lottery from mere ₹100 ticket in Punjab
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ruhee Dosani’s happy dance to popular jingle Honey Bunny may make you smile
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet Yashraj Mukhate who solved the Rasoda mystery and created the pawri anthem
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NASA posts incredible pic of Necklace Nebula. Guess how far is it from Earth?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Mission cookie': Kid scales fridge to get snack, video is hilariously adorable
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Seal travels down sidewalk. Police rescues it, gives a ride back to shore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox