Radhika Merchant’s father hands her money for donation at Lalbaugcha Raja: ‘Very cute moment’

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani embraced the festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi as they recently visited Mumbai’s renowned Lalbaugcha Raja to seek Bappa’s blessings. Dressed in traditional attire, the couple was accompanied by Radhika’s father, Viren Merchant. A short video from their visit has since been widely shared on social media, quickly drawing attention online. At Lalbaugcha Raja, Radhika Merchant placed money in the donation box after her father Viren Merchant handed it to her.

A heartwarming gesture

The clip shows Radhika receiving a currency note from her father and placing it into a small donation box kept at Lord Ganesha’s feet. This tender moment between father and daughter has struck a chord online. The video was shared by an Ambani family fanpage with the caption, “Radhika is truly a Daddy’s girl.” Within one hour, it amassed more than 65k views and sparked several reactions.

Take a look here at the clip:

Social media reactions

Many viewers praised the simplicity and emotion captured in the moment. One user wrote that it reflected “Good Sanskar,” while another described it as a “Very cute moment.” A third viewer commented that “That’s called a dad who even after daughters grow up and marry still gives them money as if they are small.” Others echoed similar sentiments, with one writing, “This is so heartwarming,” and another adding, “Beautiful moment.”

About the couple

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, is a business executive at Reliance Industries. In July 2024, he married Radhika Merchant, the youngest daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant. Their extravagant three-day wedding drew global attention, bringing together Hollywood actors, international celebrities, leading political figures, and dignitaries from across the world. The celebrations were described as one of the most opulent weddings of the decade.